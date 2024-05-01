Fianna Fáil candidate Cynthia Ní Mhurchú answering questions at the European Parliament election candidates (Ireland South) at the IFA Munster regional meeting at Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy, Co Cork.

Red tape is going to choke farmers and drive them out of business, Fianna Fáil MEP candidate Cynthia Ní Mhurchú said at the IFA hustings in Fermoy on Tuesday night.

Ní Mhurchú said that if elected to the European Parliament, she would use all her “powers of persuasion”, along with her 27 years’ experience as a barrister, to point out what is not good for farmers.

“I can pledge to all of you in the room tonight, as a legislator, I’m somebody who reads laws for a living – I go into court, I have to know the law, I’ve to know the statutory instrument.

“I will scrutinise every piece of legislation that comes across my table in relation to rules, directive and regulations for farmers. If it is overdosed with red tape, I will vote against it,” she said.