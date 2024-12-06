Both red and orange wind warnings have been issued ahead of Storm Darragh. \ Ramona Farrelly

Met Éireann has issued a red weather warning ahead of Storm Darragh, which is set to hit the country from Friday night, 6 December.

The red weather warning for wind, the highest level of caution Met Éireann can issue, is for the western and northwestern counties of Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Clare and Wicklow.

For Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo the warning is in place from 10pm on Friday night until 3am Saturday morning.

In Galway and Clare it is from 10pm until 2am, while Mayo’s wind warning is to take effect at 10pm and last until 3am.

Wicklow will be under the severe wind warning from 1am to 6am on Saturday morning.

Met Éireann is warning that the potential impacts could include fallen trees, damage to power lines, dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) has advised the public not travel in areas where a red level warning is in place and to take shelter during these times.

Extreme caution is advised.

Here is some advice from beef editor Adam Woods and dairy editor Aidan Brennan on ensuring your farm is ready for a storm.