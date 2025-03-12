Diesel generators are more costly than PTO driven units, due to the fact that they come wit their own engine, while the engine of the tractor is the power source in PTO units.

The new TAMS grants for generators will only cover up to 13% of the cost of a new generator. The reference cost will be based off the PTO-driven generator costs while the petrol and diesel ones will come with their own engine.

PTO generators are currently costed at €121.12/ KW. A 6kW or 7.5kVa generator, sufficient to power most dwelling houses and water pumps, has a reference cost of €726.72, with a grant (at 40%) of €290.69.

Actual costs of these units are around €2,200 including VAT, with flat rate farmers unable to reclaim VAT. This equates to a grant rate of 13%.

A 22kVa generator only carries a reference cost of €2,180.16, while the actual cost is closer to €7,500. With €872.06 of a grant reclaimable (at 40%), this equates to a grant rate of 11.6%.