The new TAMS grants for generators will only cover up to 13% of the cost of a new generator. The reference cost will be based off the PTO-driven generator costs while the petrol and diesel ones will come with their own engine.
PTO generators are currently costed at €121.12/ KW. A 6kW or 7.5kVa generator, sufficient to power most dwelling houses and water pumps, has a reference cost of €726.72, with a grant (at 40%) of €290.69.
Actual costs of these units are around €2,200 including VAT, with flat rate farmers unable to reclaim VAT. This equates to a grant rate of 13%.
A 22kVa generator only carries a reference cost of €2,180.16, while the actual cost is closer to €7,500. With €872.06 of a grant reclaimable (at 40%), this equates to a grant rate of 11.6%.
