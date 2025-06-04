Maurice Regan was described as “an aggressive man” in court on Wedesday 4 June by John Magnier’s son-in-law, David Wachman.

Mr Regan was “ranting” down the phone on a call on 29 August 2023, Mr Wachman said. He said Mr Regan was fairly annoyed, saying that Coolmore had bought Barne and that he (Regan) was not involved.

Mr Wachman said he did not conflict with Mr Regan and when asked why not by his barrister Paul Gallagher SC, Mr Wachman said:

“I’ve been on a call with him before,” he said.

“He’s an aggressive man. There was no upside to me to get involved,” he added.

Mr Wachman, who is married to John Magnier’s daughter Katherine, was in the witness stand giving his evidence about the events surrounding the alleged deal between John Magnier and Richard Thomson-Moore that took place in August 2023.