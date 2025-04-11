A spokesperson for Freemount Macra said: “In the past the club have organised many fundraisers and hope this year is as successful.”

Freemount Macra will be holding its annual tractor run fundraiser across towns in north Cork on Sunday, 13 April.

The tractor run will be taking off from Lismire GAA Hall, travelling through Newmarket, Kanturk, Freemount and Tullylease before finishing in Tullylease with a BBQ and music.

The proceeds of this year’s event will be divided among two charities: A better life for Rí and Bumbleance.

In addition to the main tractor run there will be a kids tractor run in Lismire GAA pitch at 12pm as well as a raffle with amazing prizes sponsored by local businesses

Registration for the run, which will start at 11.30am and continue until 1pm, costs €20.

Charities

A better life for Rí was formed for a local family who moved to Dublin to help their son who's living with a rare disorder called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Rí was diagnosed with the condition just a few weeks after his birth when he was rushed to hospital for a severe respiratory infection.

A new gene therapy named Zolgensma has given him a new chance at life, although his family say he still faces 'significant medical challenges' every day.

The fundraising aims to support the adaption of their home to suit Rí, with plans to build him a fully-accessible bedroom downstairs, so he can be easily supervised and get to spend more time with his family.

Meanwhile, Bumbleance is a children’s ambulance service who provides free success to healthcare anywhere in Ireland.

The service will be the second beneficiary of this event as it has supported and proceeded services to Rí during his medical challenges.

