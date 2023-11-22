The IFA said that continued access to pesticides is vital to ensure the tillage sector meets its target area. \ Andy Gibson

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA has greeted the European Parliament’s vote to scrap the proposed EU sustainable use of pesticides regulation by stating the move comes as a “major relief for farmers”.

MEPs voted on Wednesday to outright reject the European Commission’s proposed regulation that would be used to reach the Farm to Fork strategy’s central target of halving pesticide usage in all EU member states by 2030.

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy warned that the proposals could have affected food security and tillage sector output if they had been passed by MEPs.

Farmers had been left out of discussions on the pesticide plans, he argued.

Insufficient time

“There wasn’t sufficient time given to discuss the full implications of what was proposed. If there is one learning from this outcome, it’s that policy makers have to engage fully before bringing new regulations forward,” said McEvoy.

“Tillage farming in Ireland would have been especially impacted by the sensitive areas proposal and the proposed pesticide cuts, it would be impossible to grow the tillage sector to the Government target of 400,000 hectares.”

The IFA had discussed its concerns on the proposals last week with Irish MEPs ahead of the decisive vote in Strasbourg.

Read more