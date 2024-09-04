Mayo attractiveness

Renewable energy consultancy and service provider Natural Power has opened its 13th global office in Castlebar, Mayo. The company stated that the west of Ireland is known for its “abundant natural resources,” along with some of the strongest onshore wind speeds in Europe. The new office will serve as a regional hub with close proximity to key renewable energy developments, it said.

131 new projects in Britain

A record 131 renewable electricity projects have secured support in the latest renewable energy auction in Britain this week. The successful applicants include onshore wind farms and solar farms, as well as nine new offshore wind farms, including what will be Europe’s largest and second-largest wind farm projects.

The projects were announced as part of this year’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction, providing support in the region of €1.5 billion. The projects will generate enough electricity to power 11 million homes.

Big plans for Belfast harbour

While Northern Ireland is not included in the GB CfD auction, it will still play a big role in the British and Irish offshore wind industry.

Belfast Harbour’s Offshore Wind Terminal is currently the only facility of its type on the island of Ireland for the transport and assembly of offshore wind turbines. Between 2013 and 2018, it delivered 66% of UK offshore wind capacity.

This week, the Harbour launched plans to redevelop the port to make Belfast a hub for offshore wind development as well as accommodating its busy cruise ship industry.

New wind farms

FuturEnergy Ireland, a joint venture between the ESB and Coillte, has submitted planning for the Knockshanvo Wind Farm in east Clare. The proposed nine-turbine project, on a site area of 2,312ac, will power 49,000 homes annually and deliver a €6.5m community benefit fund. Elsewhere, Ireland’s largest offshore wind farm, the Codling Wind Park, is set to go for planning shortly. If approved, the 1,300 MW offshore wind farm will install 60-75 turbines off the Wicklow coast, powering up to one million homes and establishing a €200m community benefit fund.