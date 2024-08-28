Gas remains kingmaker

While wind energy generated 22% of Ireland’s electricity in July, 45% came from natural gas fired generators. Overall gas demand in July increased by almost 6% month-on-month from June and by 3% year-on-year from July 2023, Gas Networks Ireland’s July Gas Demand Report has found. In particular, July saw a notable increase in demand for gas in transport, with demand for Bio-CNG, up 20% month-on-month.

Gort – series two

The proposed biogas plant in Gort, Galway, which became the focus of intense community opposition, has resurfaced once again. According to the Gort Biogas Concern Group, last year, An Bord Pleanála conceded a High Court case against their 2022 approval of the plant.

This essentially overturned the board’s decision. However, the developer of the 95,000-tonne anaerobic digestion plant has requested a remittal, which could effectively restart the appeals process, the group has said.

An Bord Pleanála staff

An Bord Pleanála continues to increase staff numbers in a bid to deal with the significant backlogs and delays in the planning appeals process. The appeals process remains the Achilles’ heel of the planning system, adding significant delays to renewable energy projects. In an effort to address the backlog, Minister Darragh O’Brien has appointed eight new full-term ordinary board members to the board. He has also temporarily increased the number of ordinary board members that may be appointed to the board of An Bord Pleanála from 14 to 17.

More funding for planning

In its Budget 2025 submission, Wind Energy Ireland (WEI) has called on the Irish Government to give the planning system the funding it needs to help accelerate renewable energy projects.

Despite recent increases in staff numbers in An Bord Pleanála and the NPWS, WEI stated that it still needs more staff with the required expertise to assess an increasing number of planning applications for critical renewable energy infrastructure, such as wind and solar farms.