Renewables only account for 13% of Ireland’s national energy use across all sectors. By 2030, this must increase to 34.1%.

Despite Ireland’s successes in indigenous renewable wind, Ireland remains one of the most energy-import-dependent countries in the EU, with limited supply diversity, making it extremely exposed to risk.

In 2022, 82% of Ireland’s energy needs came from imports. Forty-eight per cent of the energy used in 2022 was from imported oil, and nearly 31% came from natural gas.

Seventy-four per cent of Ireland’s natural gas came from imports through two interconnectors from the UK.

This statement on Ireland’s vulnerability was contained in the recently published Energy Security in Ireland to 2030 report, which has been in development for two years.

The report outlines a new strategy to ensure energy security in Ireland for this decade.

Indigenous gas

For the first time, there was a significant emphasis placed on the strategic importance and role of Ireland’s gas use and infrastructure in energy delivery.

The report also highlights that the delayed National Biomethane Strategy will provide the long-awaited roadmap for developing anaerobic digestion plants and reducing Ireland’s need for imports.

As a transitional measure, the Government will introduce a Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve to address security needs in the medium-term.

Based on the preliminary analysis of the Department of Environment, Climate, and Communications, it is anticipated that a floating reserve will be the most suitable method of storage, with Gas Networks Ireland developing proposals for approval in 2024.

Acceleration

The report outlines 28 actions, including moving Ireland’s future energy supply to an electricity-led system, launching the new Small Scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme in 2024, increasing demand-side flexibility, building new gas-fired generation as back-up and boosting wind and solar energy at scale, as well as maintaining oil backup reserves and placing a greater emphasis on anticipating risk.