One of Ireland's energy heavyweights - John Mullins - has been chosen by Fine Gael members to represent the party in the Ireland South constituency in June's European elections.

He will join MEP Seán Kelly in the June European Parliament elections.

Mullins, who previously served as the CEO of Bord Gáis between 2007 and 2012, is slated to replace Deirdre Clune on the ticket. Currently, he holds the position of group chair at solar energy developer Amarenco.

Speaking after his nomination, Mullins stated that he feels honoured and is committed to dedicating his full energy to ensure the party retains the two seats in Europe.

'Different experience'

"I hope that the electorate see that I am bringing different experience on a national and international basis," he remarked.

He emphasised that his focus will be on creating a new rural contract, promoting renewable energy as one of Ireland's largest exports, and ensuring that Ireland is represented by a strong and experienced negotiator for its interests.

In response to the announcement, Seán Kelly MEP commented: "The forthcoming European election is set to be critically important for Fine Gael, for Ireland and for Europe as a whole."

He stressed the importance of positioning Ireland at the forefront of EU decision-making and ensuring that the EU effectively serves Irish citizens.