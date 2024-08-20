Another solar farm was appealed this week.

229ac Cork solar farm appealed

Cork County Council’s decision to grant permission to Soleire Renewables SPV Ltd’s plan for a 229ac solar farm near Charleville has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The solar farm, which involves five landowners, was also set to include the installation of a 1km underground grid connection cable.

The developer committed to carrying out landscaping and biodiversity measures around the site.

SSE public EV charging

SSE has opened its first new EV ultra-rapid public charging hub in Westmeath.

The hub, located in Lough Sheever Corporate Park in Mullingar, features bays for eHGVs and 10 charging points for regular electric vehicles.

This comes just a month after energy giant TotalEnergies and SSE signed a binding agreement to create a joint venture to establish new EV charging infrastructure in the UK and Ireland.

The venture will deploy up to 3,000 high-power charge points in both countries.

From turf to batteries

Galway County Council has given the green light to a large-scale long-duration battery system in Screebe, on the site of a former turf-burning power station.

The system will span two acres and consist of 44 containers, each housing 2MW battery storage units, with a maximum total capacity of 88MW. The project will be connected to the transmission network. The developer, Irish Storage Solutions, must pay a deposit of €150,000 to the council as security to reinstate the local road network if damage occurs when transporting materials.

NI planning reform

There have been fresh calls for significant reform of Northern Ireland’s planning systems to prevent delays in delivering the renewable energy infrastructure required to reach net zero.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Annual Planning Statistics Bulletin show that the number of applications received and decided is the lowest since records began in 2002.

Alliance Infrastructure spokesperson Peter McReynolds MLA called for significant reform, stating that minor amendments or introducing checklists will not deliver the scale of change required.