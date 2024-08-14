Gas market overhaul

The EU gas regulatory framework is undergoing an overhaul in a bid to facilitate the shift of the gas system to low-carbon and renewable gases. The changes are also expected to provide a framework for dedicated hydrogen networks. These changes came into effect this month and sweeping changes must transpose into domestic law by 2026.

Cork takes top spot for wind

Cork has taken the top spot as the biggest producer of wind power in the country. In July, Cork wind farms produced 80 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of renewable electricity from wind turbines, followed by Kerry (66 GWh), Galway (55 GWh), Mayo (54 GWh) and Tipperary (46 GWh).

Together, the top three counties provided almost a third of Ireland’s wind power last month. However, total wind generation in Ireland for July (656 GWh) provided just 22% of Ireland’s electricity, according to Wind Energy Ireland.

Two years off target

Ireland and Northern Ireland’s target of generating 80% of their electricity from renewable sources by the end of this decade will be delayed until at least 2032, according to new forecasts from analysis firm Cornwall Insight.

By 2030, only 70% of the power grid will be using renewable sources, with the majority of the remaining electricity generated by gas plants.

Delays in planning and a shortage of grid connections are once again highlighted as key problems.

97ac solar farm wins appeal

Irish developer Elgin Energy Services Ltd has won an appeal to build a 97-acre solar farm in Offaly.

Offaly County Council initially granted permission for the development of the 23MW Bishopswood Solar Farm in the townlands of Trascan and Clondoolusk, but this decision was appealed by the Concerned Residents of Treascon and Clondoolusk group.

The decision was upheld by An Bord Pleanála, and once operational, the farm will power the equivalent of 15,000 homes annually.