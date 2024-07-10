New solar farms planned

Lightsource Renewable Energy Ireland Ltd has applied for a 326-acre solar farm in Tullow, Co Carlow. Near Claremorris, Mayo, H & H Renewables Ltd is seeking permission to build a 34-acre solar farm. Elsewhere, an application to build a 196-acre solar farm near Enfield, Co Kildare, has been made by Cadamstown Solar Ltd.

Tesco goes biomethane

Tesco Ireland has invested in 50 state-of-the-art, low carbon, biomethane-fuelled trucks, which will operate across its country-wide distribution network.

Each truck has a range capacity of 700km on a full tank of biomethane gas, which allows the truck to reach any of its 177 stores and return without refuelling. The biomethane will be imported and sourced from local plants and be available at the newly opened Flogas biomethane forecourt in Dublin.

Private wires

Minister Eamon Ryan is seeking to speed up the pace of renewable development by allowing private electricity wires. Private wires essentially allow an individual, company, farm or community group to bypass the public electricity grid and build its own private electricity network. This could allow wind or solar farms to connect directly to a large energy user, which currently is not allowed. A consultation on the measure was held last year and received over 120 responses.

Solar farms get green light

It’s been a busy month for solar farm planning. Offaly Solar Energy AS Ltd was granted permission to build a 217-acre solar farm near Ferbane, Co Offaly. Elsewhere, Renewable Energy Systems Ltd received the green light from An Bord Pleanála for a 182-acre solar farm near Tullamore.

In Cork, Soleire Renewables SPV Ltd was granted permission to build a 229-acre solar farm close to Charleville.