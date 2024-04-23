The third Irish Farmers Journal Renewables Roadshow is set to kick off this Tuesday evening in Cavan.

Over the past three weeks, the Irish Farmers Journal has been to Cork and Kilkenny, highlighting the opportunities for farmers, businesses and homeowners in solar PV, generating renewable heat, anaerobic digestion and retrofitting your farmhouse.

The Cavan leg of the Renewables Roadshow is set to take place at the Errigal Country House, Cootehill, Co Cavan, this Tuesday evening.

Doors for this free-to-attend event will open from 6.30pm. Tea and coffee will be available on arrival. The session kicks off at 7.30pm sharp and will run until 10pm, with tea, coffee and sandwiches afterwards.

