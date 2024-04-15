The roadshow is coming to Kilkenny this week.

The Irish Farmers Journal’s Renewable Roadshow is coming to Kilkenny on Tuesday 16 April at the Newpark Hotel.

This is the second of our four free events being held around the country by the Irish Farmers Journal throughout the month of April.

The events will focus on opportunities for farmers, farm families and businesses in renewable energy to save money, emissions and make a new income stream.

There will be four panels, each featuring experts on the topic, Irish Farmers Journal specialists, case studies and a Q&A.

The panel sessions are:

Getting paid for making renewable heat.

Making sense of solar PV on your farm.

Retrofitting your farmhouse.

Anaerobic digestion – how will it work?

Among those speaking at Tuesday’s event are Irish Bioenergy Association CEO Seán Finan and energy and rural development specialist at Teagasc Barry Caslin.

The other roadshows will take place on:

23 April at the Errigal County House Hotel in Cootehill.

30 April at the Athlone Springs Hotel.

Doors open from 6.30pm and the talks start at 7.30pm. The event closes at 10pm, followed by tea and coffee.

The Renewables Roadshow is supported by FBD Insurance, the IFA and Bord Gáis Energy.

All the Renewable Roadshows are free to attend and you can register here .