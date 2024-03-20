Making sense of solar PV on your farm will be a key topic.

The Irish Farmers Journal is hosting a new free-to-attend renewables roadshow throughout the month of April.

Over four evenings during the month, the Irish Farmers Journal team will outline how solar PV, generating renewable heat, anaerobic digestion, and retrofitting your farmhouse can improve the economic and environmental sustainability of your farm.

The events will take place on 9 April at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork; 16 April at the Newpark Hotel Kilkenny; 23 April at the Errigal Country House Hotel, Cavan; and 30 April at the Athlone Springs Hotel, Westmeath. The roadshows are evening events with doors open from 7pm. The session starts at 7:30pm and will run until 10pm, with tea and coffee served afterwards.

The roadshow is being delivered with the support of FBD and the Irish Farmers Association.