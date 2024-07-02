Renewables provided just above 50% of European electricity generation in the first half of the year.

This is according to the latest report from European electricity trade association Eurelectric.

According to the report, renewable power generated 692 terra watt hours (TWh) of electricity, some 50.39% of Europe’s total electricity supply. This is nearly double the 359TWh of electricity generated by fossil fuels.

Onshore wind and hydropower were the largest contributors to this, accounting for 228.8TWh and 220.7TWh respectively. Solar accounted for 137TWh.

Pace of change

“The pace of change is impressive,” said Eurelectric secretary general Kristian Ruby. “These figures document that the decarbonisation efforts of electricity companies are years ahead of any other sector,” she said.

The report also notes that total low-carbon energy sources such as nuclear and renewables accounted for 74% of the EU’s electricity supply in H1 2024, an increase from 68% in 2023.