The report recommends that CAP supports are targeted to those most in need. / Philip Doyle

The European Commission should reopen the debate on key areas of CAP supports to better target payments towards those in most need of them, according to a new report.

Those most in need include small or mixed farms, young farmers, new entrants and those farming in areas of natural constraint, the report says.

The report was compiled on the request of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who tasked farming, environmental and consumer groups with laying out a roadmap on the future of agriculture earlier this year.

The report claims that better targeting CAP income support to the farmers “who need it most” would require a move away from the current system of area-based payments.

The document claims that an independent task force is needed to assess CAP payment redistribution, capping and eligibility criteria, with the results made available before the end of the post-2027 CAP reform.

It recommends the establishment of a temporary just transition fund outside of the CAP to speed up farmers’ moves to green up agriculture by providing sustainability grants or lending options, particularly to farmers with “limited financial means".

Other measures

The report calls for measures to be brought forward which ensure that farmers can make “decent revenues from the market” and to prevent farmers having to “systematically sell their products below production costs”.

A key recommendation is to speed up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and to better support farmers taking environmental action.

Another call is to tilt the balance of European diets towards plant-based proteins and “helping consumers to embrace the transition” away from consuming current levels of animal protein.

It also seeks a review of EU animal welfare rules and a reduction in chemical fertiliser and pesticide usage on farms.

Roadmap

The report emerged as the final output from the Strategic Dialogue on the Future of EU Agriculture established earlier this year.

This dialogue was among the measures announced by the commission in the face of widespread farmer protests over issues ranging from regulatory controls to the competition that results from the EU free trade deals.

Farming organisations, finance groups and environmentalists all participated in the dialogue, with the final report receiving unanimous approval from all participants.

The final report contains a total of 14 recommendations which it says should be implemented over a period of 10 to 15 years.