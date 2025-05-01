Some €5.9m for new ICT, environmental, animal welfare and bioeconomy research has been awarded to 14 different projects this week.

This funding falls under the international strand of the Department’s Research Programme.

The financial support enables Irish researcher involvement in projects awarded funding under the first EU Agroecology Partnership Call, the Green ERAHUB Joint Call, the ICT-AGRI-FOOD Call and the US-Ireland R&D Partnership.

Recipients attending Department offices; (back row l to r): Dr Ian Short Professor Fiona Doohan, Dr Gary Gillespie, Dr Samuel Browett, Professor Alan O'Riordan, Dr Achim Schmalenberger, Dr Ciaran Hearn. (front row l to r) Dr Mahjabin Siddique, Dr Tamíris Da Costa, Dr Adriana Cunha Neves, Minister of State with special responsibility for research Noel Grealish TD, Dr Yuansong Qiao, Dr Aine Macken-Walsh, Dr Laura Boyle, Dr Saorla Kavanagh.

Announcing the awards, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said that his Department considers international collaboration a priority. "Given the complexity of some of the scientific challenges facing our sector, and considering the commonality of these across countries, it makes sense for researchers to collaborate internationally. I am therefore delighted to announce €5.9m in combined funding which will enable Irish researchers to lead or participate in fourteen projects with partners across the EU and the US," he said.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Noel Grealish, said: “We have excellent research talent here in Ireland and I am delighted that this has been recognised by the success of the Irish participants in the fourteen projects across these four international research calls. The collaboration and sharing of expertise, resources and ideas will be across a wide range of areas including ICT and data technologies for farmers, bio-circularity, agroecological approaches at farm level, soil health, climate adaptation, crop breeding, and animal health and welfare”.