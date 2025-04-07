White will stop at various points along her journey to spend several days meeting people in farming communities. \ Brett McKim

A University of Exeter researcher will cycle hundreds of miles across England to interview women in farming about their visions for the future.

PhD student Veronica White will set off from Land’s End on 12 April on a route of over 1,200 miles, ending at the Scottish border in July.

She will aim to investigate how women living or working on England’s farms imagine what the future of food production could look like.

Explaining her chosen mode of transport, White said that it follows on from her childhood, growing up in the Netherlands.

Veronica White and her bicycle. / Brett McKim

“By cycling, I will see and experience the farming landscapes I ride through, I will feel the hills in my legs and experience the seasons as they shift,” she said.

“Women in the UK cycle a lot less than men and farming is male-dominated – so I aim to highlight the role of women in both these areas.”

Research

White will stop at various points along her journey to spend several days meeting people in farming communities.

She will be updating her followers on her findings through her webpage and Instagram page. She is also taking the opportunity to raise funds for the Farming Community Network.

“I know that this cycle tour is not going to be easy. It will, most likely, be the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she added.

“But isn’t that what they say about doing a PhD, too? Nobody starts a PhD thinking it’s going to be easy, so why not throw a 1,200-mile cycle ride into the mix?!”

