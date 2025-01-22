University College Dublin, TU Dublin and University College Cork have come together, being supported through EPA funding, to identify some of the barriers in remediation of old septic tanks.

Researchers from University College Dublin, TU Dublin and University College Cork have received EPA research funding to investigate the barriers to septic tank remediation in the Republic of Ireland.

The project called ‘Remediation of Faulty Septic Tanks: A Mixed Methods Approach to Environmental Risk Communication’ (REMARC) involves a multidisciplinary team of expertise spanning hydrogeology, environmental health and spatial planning which is being led by Dr Linda Fox-Rogers from UCD’s School of Architecture, Policy and Environmental Policy.

A key component of the project involves capturing top-down insights from planners and septic tank inspectors from a range of local authorities throughout the country through a series of in-depth interviews.

However, the REMARC team are also keen to elicit the views of septic tank users themselves through an anonymous online survey to elicit bottom-up perspectives on the potential barriers and motivations to septic tank management, maintenance and remediation at the household level.

The data generated will provide an evidence base to inform policy-makers on what changes may be needed to boost levels of septic tank management and remediation nationwide.

If you live in a house with a septic tank or packaged treatment system and would like to share your views, you can access the REMARC householder survey via the following link here

The survey takes roughly 10-15 minutes to complete, and all survey data is confidential. No participant details will be shared with any third party.

The survey will remain open until 14 Feb 2025 and can be accessed via the QR code below or please visit the project website: remarcproject.com.

It is expected that research findings (including an evidence-based policy brief) will be made publicly available in May 2025.