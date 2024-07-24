The CEO of the Agri-Food Regulator has moved to call out some retailers for not delivering requested data on Ireland’s egg supply chain.

The regulator had planned to publish an analysis about price and market data in relation to the egg sector, but due to a lack of correspondence from some retailers, the regulator has not been able to deliver a comprehensive report.

Lenehan acknowledged and welcomed the engagement that has occurred from all businesses from whom the regulator requested data, but said unfortunately, not all retail businesses have yet provided the data requested. The regulator had requested the data on 30 April.

“As a result, it has not been possible for the regulator to produce the type of report that was envisaged at the beginning of this process.

“We are, therefore, publishing an initial report on the egg sector using only publicly available data.

“The regulator will continue to engage with the businesses involved in the egg sector in the coming weeks and, particularly with those which have not provided the requested data, with a view to supplementing the report as soon as possible,” she said.

The board of the regulator will be updated on this work at its next meeting in early September. “Depending on progress, the board will consider next steps,” she warned.

Legal proceedings

The regulator confirmed that legal proceedings have been issued against a business in the agri-food supply chain in relation to an alleged breach of an unfair trading practice.

It has encouraged any supplier of agri-food products who feels that they may have been or are subject to an unfair trading practice to contact them.

Lenehan also confirmed that a number of on-site compliance inspections have been carried out.