Fianna Fáil MEP for Midlands-Northwest Barry Cowen has said that recent improvements in water quality and farm practice must be factored into the European Commission’s handling of Ireland’s application for a post-2026 nitrates derogation.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of the European Parliament’s environment committee, the MEP cited provisional Environmental Protection Agency data for January to June 2024 as being among the evidence pointing towards better water quality.

“In recent years, though, we have seen notable improvements. The Environmental Protection Agency’s initial results show the lowest level of nitrates in our watercourse since 2016,” Cowen said.

“That demonstrates a key principle that has been talked about here – that dialogue and collective action by all stakeholders shows in our case that we are achieving results in improving water quality.”

Challenges

Cowen told the committee meeting that livestock farming in grass-based production systems “historically posed challenges for water quality”, with “nitrates loss from agriculture being a significant issue”.

“It is testament to the hard work of Irish farmers in addressing environmental challenges, challenges that farmers throughout the EU must be rewarded for to encourage them to participate in new environmental practices and innovations.”

The MEP reiterated calls for a third pillar focused exclusively on the environment to be formed in the post-2027 CAP.

“Securing the nitrates derogation post-2025 will be vital for the future of Irish agriculture,” he continued.

“Along with fighting for fair trade deals that benefit Irish farmers and for the introduction of a third, separate CAP funding pillar, retaining Ireland’s nitrates derogation is top of my agenda.”