A retired farmer has been left with an “off the scale” €364,513 income tax and VAT bill after losing a tax battle with Revenue commissioners.

This follows the Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) upholding Revenue commissioner assessments against the retired farmer.

Across 2013, 2014 and 2015, the farmer declared a combined income of €493,443, but the TAC found that lodgements to his accounts during that time totalled €1.99m.

Revenue raised the combined income tax and VAT assessments of €401,709 made up of €154,427 in VAT and €247,282 in income tax in 2018 and 2019 for the 2013 to 2015 period.

Revenue issued the assessments after concluding that the farmer had understated his income for certain years and had sold agricultural products, including silage wrap, on which he had not charged VAT.

At the hearing, the farmer told the TAC that he appealed the Revenue assessments as “they were off the scale altogether”.

He said: “No one knew what they were about.”

He said that he keeps suckler cows and families have to live off that.

He said: “It’s unheard of even to audit a man in that situation.”

Explanations

The farmer had three different explanations for the difference between his declared income and lodgements to his accounts.

The first explanation was that his only income was from the sale of cattle, with a small amount of fertiliser contract work in 2015.

The second explanation was that he allowed his bank account to be used by two individuals as a “facilitation arrangement”, from which he obtained no pecuniary benefit and the third explanation was that he was a bulk buyer and distributor of agricultural supplies for other farmers.

However, appeal commissioner Simon Noone found that none of the three explanations provided "explained the very significant difference between his declared income and the lodgements to his accounts”.

Discrepancy

Upholding the amended Revenue assessment of €364,513, Mr Noone said that he was satisfied that the farmer failed to explain the substantial discrepancy between his declared income and the transactions into and out of his accounts.

Mr Noone stated that he does not accept the farmer’s explanation of his involvement in the purchase and sale of wrap.

Mr Noone stated that the farmer had not disclosed two bank accounts held by him - Ulster Bank and Northern Ireland Bank of Ireland - to Revenue and had not co-operated with the Revenue investigation.

Mr Noone stated that Revenue had contacted nine farmers who stated that the appellant had supplied wrap and other agricultural supplies to them.

Five of them provided receipts or invoices given to them by the farmer and the appellant had previously told Revenue that he did not provide receipts or invoices.

The farmer was not able to complete his evidence due to ill-health, but Mr Noone stated that even taking his examination in chief at its height, he has not met the burden of proof upon him.

Mr Noone stated that he found the farmer’s evidence to be vague, extremely general in nature and contradictory.

Mr Noone stated that there was no engagement by the farmer with the substance of the allegations against him.