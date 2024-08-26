As part of its pre-budget submission, the IFA is looking for the implementation of tax incentives and income supports for younger farmers who take over family farms. \ Stock Images Partnership

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is calling on the Government to ensure a proposed retirement scheme for farmers allows young people to enter the sector.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced that such a scheme would be considered while speaking at this month’s Tullamore Show.

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche said a possible scheme should avoid the restrictive conditions of previous proposals.

“A well-designed farmer retirement scheme will not only ensure that our older farmers can retire with dignity, but it will also create opportunities for young, ambitious farmers to enter the sector.

“It’s important to consider that on family farms, older family members often still want to stay involved in the farm work and this should be reflected in the terms of the retirement scheme. There needs to be flexibility.”

Financial security

As part of its pre-budget submission, the IFA is looking for the implementation of tax incentives and income supports for younger farmers who take over family farms.

Roche added that the proposals should also ensure that farmers can be secure in their retirement.

“If a retirement scheme is developed, it must be adequately funded to ensure that the retiring farmer is financially supported and that the remaining farming business provides a young person with the opportunity to take over, expand and develop the business in a way that provides a viable income.”

