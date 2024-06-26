Professor Conor Murphy added that into the future increased seasonal forecasting could be utilised. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers need to review the crops they grow in the longer term to factor in climate change, professor Conor Murphy has said.

The climate change expert from Maynooth University said this work needs to be done on a national scale with the inclusion of Teagasc.

“Thinking about practices in terms of the kind of crops that are grown and are they fit for purpose in a warming world.

“Yes, they might be fine for next season or the season after, but thinking of the longer-term planning; what we need on a national scale, the role of Teagasc in that,” he said.

Murphy added that into the future on-farm water storage could be utilised, as well as increased seasonal forecasting.