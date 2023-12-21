Coolmore, the Magnier family and associates control almost 10,000ac of mainly agricultural land in Co Tipperary, an Irish Farmers Journal investigation has revealed.

Some 9,831ac of land has been identified in Tipperary alone, with substantial blocks also controlled by the Coolmore empire in counties Cork, Kildare, Dublin and Waterford.

Court action

The revelation comes as John Magnier and his children, John Paul Magnier and Katherine Wachman, are embroiled in a court action aimed at enforcing the sale of Barne Estate, a 751ac estate near Clonmel. Court filings by the Barne Estate legal team this week denied there was any binding deal with the Magniers and counter-claimed for €22.25m in damages for slander of title.

Court documents also allege that brown envelopes containing €50,000 in cash were delivered by the Magniers for the use of Barne Estate beneficiaries Richard and Alexandra Thomson Moore.

Read more

Coolmore empire: the farms controlled by Magnier family

Barne Estate: €22.25m damages and €50,000 cash envelopes claims