Michael Healy-Rae will have forestry under his portfolio at the Department of Agriculture.

Independent TDs Michael Healy-Rae and Noel Grealish are set to become Ministers of State at the Department of Agriculture in the next Government.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands Kerry’s Healy-Rae will have forestry under his portfolio (previously held by the Green Party’s Pippa Hackett), while Galway west TD Grealish will take food production and market development.

From Galway’s other constituency, Galway east TD Seán Canney will also take a junior ministerial role.

Canney is to be a super junior minister at the Department of Transport. Super juniors have a seat at the cabinet table, but cannot vote. He will have responsibility for roads, rail network, freight and ports.

All three TDs are from farming backgrounds. In the last Dáil declaration, Healy-Rae stated he had around 90ac of farmland and forestry.

Formation talks

Government formation talks between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael with the Regional Independent Group are reaching closing stages this Wednesday, with details now firmed up. Parallel talks were also held with the Healy-Rae brothers.

It is understood they will join the Regional Independent Group as part of the agreement. Previously, the Healy-Raes said they would join with the Independent Ireland party to form a technical group in the next Dáil. However, this will now change.

Other independent TDs set to receive Minister of State positions include Marian Harkin. The Sligo-Leitrim TD is set to be Minister of State at the Department of Education with responsibility for further education, apprenticeships and education and training boards (ETBs).

Westmeath TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran will reprise his role as Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and flood relief. In the last Dáil, this was under the Department of Public Expenditure.

Moran held this position from 2017 to 2020 in the second-last Government. However, he lost his seat in the subsequent general election, but regained it last November.

Deputies Harkin and Moran are no strangers to farming and rural issues also.

It is understood that Fianna Fáil will have eight ministers, while Fine Gael will have seven. It is likely the ministerial positions will switch between the parties now.

For example, Fianna Fáil held agriculture and housing in the 33rd Dáil, with these being passed over to Fine Gael in the next.

In terms of the next Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon, an outgoing Minister of State at the same department, is thought to be a strong contender.

Programme for government

In the programme for government, due to be released later this afternoon, the Regional Independent Group is understood to have pushed for it to be a condition that Ireland work with other likeminded EU countries to oppose the current Mercosur trade deal.

Increased money for key sheep and sucklers supports is also on the agenda, with monetary amounts to be decided in the next budget.

The programme for government will also contain that the word voluntary will be enshrined in Irish law in relation to rewetting.

Allowing previously reclaimed land that may be rewet to remain eligible for CAP payments and new guidelines for wind farms are also on the list.

Rewards for farmers who reduce methane output, a retirement scheme under the next CAP, more LEADER funding and a washing plant for wool are also contained in the next programme for government.