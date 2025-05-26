The Department of Agriculture has updated its list of CAP beneficiaries, with Tallon Farm in Co Meath listed as having received the highest Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme payments between 16 October 2023 and 15 October 2024 – the time frame covered by the list.

The farm received just over €120,000 in BISS funds as part of its CAP payment total of €166,832 over the one-year timeframe.

In addition to BISS, Tallon Farm received €4,018 in Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) funds and another €42,558 for participation in CAP schemes for the climate and the environment.

Listed by the Department as the next-highest recipient of BISS funding was a Co Cork recipient named as ‘GHILLSDLTD TBrown AODonovan’.

A total of €119,865 in BISS payments were made to this CAP recipient over the one year covered by the list, as total funds received by the beneficiary amounted to €174,620.

The remainder of the CAP payment sum was made up of €4,018 in CRISS, €14,804 under natural and other area specific constraints and €35,931 in payments for schemes for the climate and the environment.

Co Carlow’s Park Farms Partnership is listed as the third-highest beneficiary of BISS funds, having received €115,866 over the 2024 financial year.

Over €100,000 in additional CAP funds were received by Park Farms Partnership over the same time frame.

These funds are listed as €33,753 in environmental, climate and other management commitments; €39,310 in schemes for the climate and the environment; €14,475 in coupled income support; €11,312 in specific support direct aid; €1,886 in agri environment climate; and €5,358 in CRISS.

Top 10 BISS payments

The following are listed as the top recipients of BISS payments in the latest edition of the list and the BISS amounts listed as having been received are displayed below:

Tallon Farm, Co Meath, received €120,255.98.

GHILLSDLTD TBrown AODonovan, Co Cork, received €119,865.30.

Park Farms Partnership, Co Carlow, received €115,866.86.

Gillstown Dairy Partnership, Co Meath, received €114,564.30.

Reps of K and M and B Byrne, Co Kildare, received 113,589.14.

Shanrahan Farms, Co Tipperary, received €108,920.69.

Darmody Brosfarm Partnership, Co Tipperary, received €101,075.61.

Tara Agri, Co Offaly received, €95,941.59.

Power Farm Partnership, Co Kilkenny, received €92,654.80.

Lisbeg Dairies, Co Galway, received €92,572.89.

About the list

The Department’s list of CAP beneficiaries is published online, is freely available to view and is updated each year.

Amounts shown refer to the 2024 financial year, which ran from 16 October 2023 to 15 October 2024.

All recipients listed above are named as they appear on the Department's beneficiaries list.