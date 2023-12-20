Revenue has confirmed it seized €21m worth of cocaine from a grain ship in Foynes Port, Co Limerick.

Revenue officers boarded and searched the bulk cargo vessel on Tuesday, identifying and seizing approximately 300kg of cocaine.

A statement from Revenue has confirmed the ship is Maltese registered and had travelled from Canada.

A live and ongoing operation is under way in which Revenue officers, including specialist search teams supported by drug detector dogs, are continuing to search the vessel.

Gardaí

A statement released by gardaí confirmed they attended the scene on Tuesday and that they are working closely with Revenue officers on this operation.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

It is understood the cocaine was discovered in a bale on the grain ship at the port and that it was connected to a beacon, indicating the bale was possibly to be picked up by another vessel.

The 20,000t vessel arrived in Foynes at around 10.30am on Tuesday morning.