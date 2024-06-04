The latest guidance from the Revenue on VAT refunds is very disappointing, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) farm business chair Bill O’Keeffe has said.

Revenue issued a long-awaited list of items eligible for VAT reclaim, as well as items which are not eligible on Tuesday 4 May.

“Farmers had previously qualified for a range of items, but this is no longer the case. We have always said that we must have consistency,” O'Keeffe said.

Last month, the IFA hosted a visit on the farm of former deputy president Brian Rushe in Kildare to view items which the IFA believes should still be eligible for a VAT refund.

Intrinsic

“The Revenue officials were shown items such as meal bins, calf feeders, water piping/troughs, cubicle/slat mats and bulk tanks that are an intrinsic part of farm infrastructure and should continue to qualify for a VAT refund,” he said.

The IFA had met with Revenue commissioners in February and made a detailed written submission, setting out why they believed certain structures should be included.

Bill O’Keeffe said that the IFA would continue to lobby politicians and engage with Revenue.

“The Revenue have consistently said that they not changed their interpretation of the current statutory instrument that governs the exemption.

"If that is the case, we believe that the items we focused upon during the farm visit should continue to be included for VAT refunds,” he said.

Revenue issues list of eligible items for VAT reclaim