There is a need for a more co-ordinated approach to the rising wild deer population in Mayo, farmers have said.

It comes as the Department of Agriculture has allocated €3m to establish a new programme to manage and control the number of wild deer in the area.

The main issues around the growing numbers are deer eating grass destined for cattle and sheep, and threats to road safety. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the Irish Farmers Association’s (IFA) Mayo county chair John Lynskey said the new scheme was only in its infancy, but welcomed it as a positive step.

“The growth of the numbers is the big issue and the failure to control them. The IFA has been working on it for the last 25 years, but it’s come to a head now,” he said.

Hunting

The Irish Deer Strategy Group has recommended a further extension to the deer hunting season, to help control numbers.

However, Lynskey added that, in some cases, hunting has only dispersed the wild animal further around the region.

“There were complaints that the hunting season was extended for the stag and not for the female deer, that it had no effect at all at reducing numbers,” he explained.

“As a matter of fact, some thought it led to an increase, because when they heard shots, the deer would move around and they would become plentiful everywhere.”

Mayo chair of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), Seamus Cosgrove, agreed that while deer hunting licenses have been issued over recent years, there is “a need for a more co-ordinated approach to deliver the outcomes necessary”.

Forestry

The INHFA has also called for greater stakeholder involvement from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the Department of Agriculture and forestry companies such as Coillte, in a planned cull of the deer population. Cosgrove said that forestry management practices have compounded the deer issue across north Mayo.

“While increasing forestry cover has added to [deer numbers, we are also seeing issues where forestry is felled displacing existing deer populations.”

“While a small number of people may have an issue with the idea of such a cull, we must recognise that there is a pressing danger around animal and public health and especially in relation to road safety,” added Cosgrove.