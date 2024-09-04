The incident outside Minister of State Pippa Hackett's home happened a number of years ago. \ Brian Farrell

The road in front of the family home of a Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture was vandalised a number of years ago.

A spokesperson for Minister of State Pippa Hackett told the Irish Farmers Journal that the road front outside the minister’s home was “sprayed with herbicide and flower pots upturned”.

“Aside from that event the minister hasn’t experienced any in-person intimidation nor is she aware of any threats having been made against her,” the spokesperson added.

All ministers at the Department of Agriculture were contacted to see if any threats had been made against them or had they been intimidated in the course of their work as a politician.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he has not experienced any such behaviour.

Minister of State Martin Heydon confirmed that while people get annoyed occasionally, most people are understanding of his work as a politician.

“Like in all public facing roles, from time to time you deal with people who are highly frustrated and upset.

“In general I find most people to be understanding that I do my best, in the best interests of Irish agriculture,” he said.