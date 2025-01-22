The adjacent Roadstone Killough Quarry plant will utilise the electricity, bio-methane and water. It also said that pelletised fertiliser will be available for farmers.

Roadstone Limited has lodged a planning application with Tipperary County Council for a large-scale anaerobic digestion facility at Killough Quarry, near the Horse and Jockey.

The site for the proposed AD plant is 6.3ha and is located on Roadstone lands in the townland of Gaile. The quarry has been in operation since the 1950s.

Roadstone has said that the proposed bio-renewables production facility will convert feedstocks to end of line co-products, namely bio-methane, compressed bio-methane, carbon dioxide, electricity, organic fertilisers and water, with integrated solar energy generation.

The adjacent Roadstone Killough Quarry plant will utilise the electricity, bio-methane and water. It also said that pelletised fertiliser will be available for farmers.

The project would also involve the demolition of an existing quarry store building.

Tipperary County Council is due to make a decision by 9 March 2025. Submissions can be made until 16 February.

Concern

The proposed development, however, has been met with concern from the local community. A public meeting is taking place in Littleton on 29 January to consider the planning application.

The meeting is being organised by the Killough Community Association and will take place in the Muintir na Tire Hall at 7pm.