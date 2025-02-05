Roadstone has recently written to customers of the company highlighting that the company "has continued to experience inflationary pressure over the past year", with cost increases from the supply chain, key commodities, wages and regulatory demands cited as some of the issues.

"As a direct consequence, Roadstone Ltd must inform all customers of our intention to increase our prices on 1 March 2025. The prices of our products will increase by 5% from the above date.

"We would like to take the opportunity of thanking you for your valued business and look forward to our continued mutually beneficial business relationship in the future."

Concrete price rise

This rise in materials costs is nothing new, as those who have developed their farms or homes in the last number of years are all too well aware of.

With regard to ready-mix concrete, Central Statistics Office data has shown that between January 2021 and January 2024, ready-mix concrete prices had risen by 46.6% in the three-year period.

All the blame can’t be attributed to the defective concrete block levy (DCBL), which kicked into effect in September 2023, with a 5% levy placed on all ready-mix concrete and certain concrete products.

Most quarries are quoting anywhere between €130 and €145/m³, with additional costs for loads less than 3m³ or those a larger distance from the quarry.