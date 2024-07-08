The Green Party has announced Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman as its new leader at a party gathering in Bewley’s Café, Grafton Street, Dublin, this Monday.

Minister O’Gorman defeated Minister of State Pippa Hackett in the contest.

Some 1,896 members cast votes between 4 and 7 July, with Minister O’Gorman earning a majority with 984 or 52%. Each member of the party has one vote, regardless of their position.

“I am honoured to have been elected as leader of the Green Party. I want to thank members for their support and for their participation in this election and thank Pippa for bringing key issues to the fore.

"We are absolutely the stronger for having had this election. I know she cares as deeply about the party, as I do, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her.

Ambitions

“Over the last four years, the Green Party has done exactly what we said we would – we have delivered. On ambitions in climate and the environment, protecting nature, in supporting children and families, backing the arts and culture. We can be proud of our party’s record for people in all parts of Ireland,” he said.

The new leader said that the party now needs to demonstrate to everyone that Green Party policies are focused on the challenges of today every bit as much as those of tomorrow.

“Our solutions - on climate, transport, housing, support for families – benefit everyone on this island. That job starts today.”

Minister Hackett said that she gave the contest “a good shot”.

“I want to wish Roderic and his leadership team the very best, and I look forward to working alongside him for the remainder of this term in Government and into the future, as we get on with the vital work of delivering a fairer society that places the protection of our natural world at the heart of everything we do.”

Minister O’Gorman becomes the fourth leader of the Green Party. Founded over 40 years ago, it was not until 2001 when the party chose TD for Dublin North Trevor Sargent as its first leader.

In the 23 years since, the party has seen only two other leaders - John Gormley TD and Eamon Ryan TD.