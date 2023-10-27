Fertiliser and animal numbers are the two largest drivers of onfarm emissions, according to the report. \ Philip Doyle

Developing 200 anaerobic digestion plants by 2030 will require an estimated €1.63bn in investment, €285m of which would need to be pumped into the sector by 2025, according to a new report by financial advisory firm Davy.

The report stated that the roll-out of digesters has been slow to date, due to a lack of Government supports.

Other important public investments planned to cut farm sector emissions, noted in the report, include €4.3bn for general measures, such as CAP schemes, €1bn for forestry and €0.7bn to boost the organic farming area.

It identified livestock numbers and fertiliser usage as the two most significant drivers of farm emissions.

The measures planned to have the biggest impact on cutting emissions by 2030 were stated to be anaerobic digestion, younger age-at-slaughter, lower fertiliser use and feeding methane-reducing feed additives to grazing livestock.

Many climate targets require changes in farmers’ behaviour, making it difficult to calculate the investment needed.

Senior policy director at Davy Dr Fergal McNamara said that although the report’s figures seem high, the cost of failing to take action on climate change would be even higher.

“Though these are punchy numbers, they dwarf the environmental, economic, political and social costs of doing nothing, as evidenced by the destruction and cost of recent flooding in east Cork,” McNamara commented on the report’s publication.

“EU fines and reputational damage will also keep Ireland’s ‘feet to the fire’ to deliver on climate change objectives or suffer even greater cost over the longer term.

“Climate investment represents both a substantial opportunity and challenge, and doubtless, will focus attention and debate on investment across sectors relative to their respective climate emissions, agriculture typically being a case in point.”