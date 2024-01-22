A 25-year-old part-time farmer and nurse will cycle 23,000km from Roscommon to Australia, taking a total of 11 months to complete the challenge, in aid of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation.

Fergal Guihen from Arigna, Co Roscommon, is a general nurse in Sligo General Hospital and he will leave Roscommon in early March and will reach Australia in February of 2025.

Fergal, who worked in St James’ Hospital, Trinity College and now in Sligo General Hospital’s emergency department, will average 100km a day on his trip, taking in 25 countries and three continents.

He is hoping to finish the trip at the iconic Sydney Opera House. When not working at the hospital, Fergal farms part-time, plays GAA for St Ronan’s and enjoys running.

Opportunity

“I decided to do this trip as a lot of my friends and colleagues are either gone or are heading off to Australia for two years. Instead of spending two years in Australia I thought why not cycle there, as it’s a great opportunity to see the world and then spend a year in Australia.

“This challenge is no doubt going to be the hardest thing I have ever done. The longest cycling trip I’ve done was about two weeks long, so this is certainly going to be very different, but I’m very much looking forward to it. I’ll be doing a lot of the trip by myself, but friends will join me across Europe,” he said.

Hot stove

Guihen is funding the trip himself and says he will live a very minimalistic life.

“I’ll be bringing my tent and hot stove with me. I had a thought that I may as well incorporate a fundraising element into it, so I’ve chosen a charity local to me, the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, as I want to give back to my local community.

“The foundation provides vital palliative care services to the communities of Mayo and Roscommon and my great-granny benefitted from those services in Roscommon.”

CEO of Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation Martina Jennings said that the hospice is very grateful to be one of his chosen charities and looks forward to watching him on his journey over the next 11 months and beyond.

“Fundraising efforts in both the communities of Mayo and Roscommon have just been fantastic. All funds raised make a huge difference to our patients, who have life-limiting illnesses, ensuring we provide the best facilities possible to both them and their families. We have our two hospices up and running, but we do need continued support to keep them going,” she said.

Hospice

Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation provides palliative care services to people with life-limiting illnesses and their families in Mayo and Roscommon.

Over the past 30 years the palliative care teams have assisted in the care of over 20,000 patients and their families.

Both Mayo Hospice and Roscommon Hospice were developed and paid for by fundraised income (a combined €15.5m) and are a result of the great support received from the people of Mayo and Roscommon.