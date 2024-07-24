The IFA and RSA launched a road safety awareness campaign on Farm Safety Week. \ Philip Doyle

Both the IFA and the Road Safety Authority have asked motorists to be cautious of tractors and farm machinery travelling on roads during the summer.

The two organisations are jointly running a radio and social media campaign aimed at increasing public awareness of the season’s uptick in farm traffic.

Tractor drivers have been urged by the IFA and the RSA to be mindful of other road users and to pay particular attention to vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and pedestrians.

Drivers of farm vehicles must carry the appropriate licence and ensure their vehicles are taxed, insured and roadworthy, the two organisations have reiterated.

Chief executive of the RSA Sam Waide commented that summer is a busy time of year for farmers when farm vehicles are driven on public roads.

“The number of tractors and trailers out using the roads will increase dramatically,” Waide said.

“I am asking drivers and motorcyclists to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other farm machinery on the road, turning into and out of fields.”

Traffic volumes up

IFA president Francie Gorman called for a greater awareness from all drivers of the heavier volumes of machinery travelling on roads during harvest.

The volume of farm machinery traveling public roads increases during the summer months, the public will be told in a new radio and social media campaign. \ Donal O'Leary

“We would appeal to motorists to be patient and not to overtake slow-moving machinery when it isn’t safe to do so,” Gorman said.

“For those driving tractors, they should identify somewhere they can safely pull in and allow traffic to pass. With co-operation on all sides, we can keep our roads safe for everybody.”

Driver tips

The IFA advised farm vehicle drivers to remember:

To wash down wheels regularly to avoid bringing muck onto public roads.

To be particularly careful when transporting materials like silage, slurry, sand and gravel so they do not spill on roads.

Not to load overload trailers.

Always to keep a look out for obstacle including low bridges, overhanging branches, overhead cables and uneven road surfaces.

To ensure vehicle mirrors provide an adequate view to the rear and that brakes and lights are in order.

To consider using an escort vehicle to transport large farming vehicles.

To ensure that tractors are driven at an appropriate speed for the road conditions.

Farmer tips

The farming organisation reminded farmers of the following safety tips:

To plan and prepare for all work with machinery, always allocating adequate time for the job.

Always to deploy the SAFE STOP procedure of safely reverse-parking, putting the handbrake on, keeping controls in neutral, lowering all attachments, turning the engine off and removing keys.

To regularly carry out checks and maintenance work of farm vehicles, paying particular attention to brakes.

Never to remove or modify guards and safety features.

Only to use machines suitable training has been received which would allow them to be operated safely.

Always to drive at a safe speed and know your limits.

Never to use a vehicle’s working lights when travelling on public roads and to use flashing amber flashing lights to adequate notice to other road users.

Read more

Farm Safety Week: rate of farm fatalities is 'too high'

Francie Gorman: we need to make farm safety a number one priority