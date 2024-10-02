The proposals would see increased penalties and fines for those who "cause air pollution".

The latest crackdown on smoky fuels could see private houses searched for turf by county councils.

New measures proposed in a draft Air Pollution Act (Amendment) Bill would grant local authorities the power to search premises and subsequently seize and/or destroy any unapproved materials.

With respect to the supply and sale of smoky fuels, local authorities would also have the power to stop and detain vehicles upon inspection.

The measures would also see increased controls in relation to imported fuels with on-the-spot fines being imposed.

Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan said this proposed “turf terrorists” law should never see the light of day and she is seeking more clarity on the proposals.

“At times you simply do not know whether to laugh or cry at the levels of arrogant overreach routinely indulged in by this Government,” she said.

“The idea that people transporting turf in their own car or tractor will be pulled over and searched as if they were part of some rural cartel is simply ludicrous.

“I am seeking urgent clarity on this draft legislation because no Government is going to get away with causally criminalising ordinary decent turf burners,” Nolan added.

According to the draft legislation published by the Department of the Environment, the burning of solid fuels in the home is a significant contributor to our national emissions.

The main health effects of air pollution include stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and both chronic and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma, the Department of the Enviornment outlined.

Unsure

New regulations were introduced in October 2022 across a range of fuels, including smoky coal and turf, which meant they were no longer available for commerical sale on the Irish market. Turf cutting for domestic use is allowed.

With these regulations in place for almost two years, the department has said it is unsure of the exact impact they have had on air quality, but nitial indications suggest significant improvements.

“To date high levels of compliance have been observed in the retail sector as local authorities continue to carry out inspections.

“However, the unauthorised importation of high polluting fuels from outside the State remains a cause for concern.

“The department has worked with local authorities on a number of projects to reduce these sources of poor-quality fuel,” it said.