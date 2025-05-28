A bill to ban foxhunting which was introduced to the Dáil this week was opposed by rural independent TDs Michael Healy-Rae and Michael Collins.

The bill was tabled by People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger on Tuesday, who said it was “unprecedented” for a bill to be opposed at the first stage.

The control of foxes is very important for farmers, according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Michael Healy-Rae.

"I would be looking for common sense to prevail. Foxes prey not just on young lambs and fowl, but they also pose a great threat to many of our native birds who we are very anxious to protect and are an endangered species in this country," Minister Healy-Rae said on Tuesday.

Chair of the Irish Masters of Foxhounds Association (IMFHA) Pat Hayes told the Irish Farmers Journal that hunting provides billions of euros either directly or indirectly to the Irish economy – particularly the rural economy.

In rural Ireland, hunting - whether on foot or on horseback - is a popular activity that exists only at the invitation of the landowner and farmer, Hayes stressed.

"All of us that hunt reside in, support and farm in our local communities. Foxhunting performs a natural vermin control function, but it also plays a significant part in the maintenance of old woodland, coverts, bogs and other habitats where not only the fox seeks refuge, but also millions of other small birds, mammals, insects and flora," he said.

Hayes argued that if hunting is banned, then, logically, coursing, shooting, falconry, fishing, dog racing and horse racing are also under threat.