Tipperary co-op has nominated its five representatives to sit on the board of the new post-merger Arrabawn Tipperary Co-op.

The five are William Meagher, Patrick Merrick, James Breen, Kevin Murray and William Ryan.

The first four names in the list were voted for by the outgoing board.

The outgoing Tipp Co-op chair, William Ryan, failed to be elected by that process, but was nominated by the Solohead area committee, which had the right to nominate one person to the new board.

The move was notable because Solohead is not Ryan’s own area.