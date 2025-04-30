Two Mental Health Awareness events - the Green Ribbon 2021 launch at Johnstown Castle, and the Farmer Wellbeing and Labour Saving event at Earle's farm.

Farmers whose land is zoned for development must make their Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) return to Revenue by 23 May.

Payment is due on that date, at a rate of 3% of the self-assessed value of the land. Any landowner who has applied for dezoning is exempt from the tax for 2025, but must file a return with the acknowldgement of their dezoning attached.

Local authorities were required to have delivered an acknowledgement of such a request by 1 May.

Alex Wilsdon, a Kilkenny farmer affected by the tax, has warned that a further round of zoning of farmland is on the way later this year.

“The recently published Land Development Agency report suggests the State only holds a landbank for 15,000 homes” he said.

“That’s a massive under-estimate to my view, a lot of State-owned land has been excluded for reasons unknown,” he said.

On foot of that report, Housing Minister James Browne has called on local authorities to re-open county development plans and increase the volume of zoned land this year.

“This is an unfair tax, taking no account of demand for land, most zoned land is unwanted by any developer,” Wilsdon said.

“It also fully ignores the chronic shortage in services, particularly waste water, in most cities, towns and villages. That shortage of services, coupled with a planning system that sees serial objections to planning applications, is the root cause of our housing shortage. Farmers and landowners are easy targets, but taxing us unfairly won’t fix the housing crisis, or even address it.”