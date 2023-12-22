To date this year, there have been 15 confirmed fatal incidents on farms.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon has urged everyone involved in agriculture to continue to prioritise safety when working over the Christmas and new year period.

To date this year, there have been 15 confirmed fatal incidents on farms, one in forestry and two in the fishing and aquaculture sector.

Whilst this is down on the average of 22 fatal incidents a year in the sector over the last 10 years, Minister Heydon said that every death is one too many.

"As the year ends, now is the time for everyone to reflect on 2023 and assess their workload and practices when it come to the safety, health and the wellbeing of themselves and others.

“As farmers, we know the farming calendar very well, but we often don’t think about the risk calendar.

"Very soon, the calving and lambing season will begin, followed by silage season in the summer and the main harvest period in the autumn. These all bring a unique set of risks," he said.

Think ahead

Now, he added, is an opportunity to think ahead to determine ways to reduce that risk.

It is important that arrangements are put in place well in advance of the busy periods.

Reminding older farmers and young people of the importance of keeping safe, the minister said: "As we get older, we need to re-assess our farming operation to ensure we can continue to farm safely. I am asking older farmers to ensure that their farming enterprises and work practices do not put them at risk of injury.

"We also need to consider the safety of children on farms, particularly over the holiday season when more people may be around the farm than usual.”

New year’s resolution

The minister asked all farmers to make a new year’s resolution to farm safely and never take a chance when it comes to safety.

Most safety measures cost very little other than time and determination.

The minister urged everyone involved in the forestry, fishing and aquaculture sectors to review their safety statements and precautions in light of the three fatalities in these sectors this year.

Minister Heydon stated: “While these are high risk sectors, they need not be unsafe. By maintaining equipment in good condition, ensuring everyone has adequate training and appropriate personal protective equipment, the risk of an incident can be minimised.

"Weather must always be considered before undertaking work, as it can have a significant effect on the risk of an incident.”

Minister Heydon wishes all who work in the agriculture sector and their families a happy, safe and peaceful Christmas and best wishes for the new year.