The Taoiseach agreed that it is right to call out “scare tactics” against farmers, but agriculture must change for the benefit of the environment. \ Philip Doyle

The Taoiseach said it is right to call out “scare tactics” against farmers in relation to the environment.

Simon Harris was responding to a question from Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice in relation to negative attitudes towards farmers around water quality.

Fitzmaurice cited the Irish Farmers Journal article - Sewerage worse for rivers than farming – Oxford research - in which the university compared the effect of agricultural run-off to untreated sewerage on water quality.

He called on the members of the Dáil to read the article, saying “they might learn something about agriculture”.

In response, the Taoiseach agreed that it is right to call out “scare tactics” against farmers, but agriculture must change for the benefit of the environment.

“It is going on for far too long. Farmers have mental health, well-being and a livelihood. They have a family. They have a mortgage to pay, like everybody else in this country,” an Taoiseach said.

“People in this house speak about farmers in a way they would not speak about any other sector of the Irish economy. It has to stop. They do it for reasons of populism rather than reasons of science.

“Climate change is real and climate action is needed. Farmers need to change. They know it and they do not need a lecture from people who have never been on a farm in respect of how to make progress.”

Declining livestock numbers

Deputy Fitzmaurice also asked if the Government will take any action against the declining number of suckler cows and sheep seen in Ireland in the last year.

The Taoiseach added that he is also concerned by this drop in livestock.

“I believe it is entirely possible to continue to produce good, high-quality food in this country and save our planet, which is on fire.

“When one is elected to Government, one has to do more than one thing at a time. One does not have to set up straw man arguments that it is a choice of being on the side of the farmer or the side of the plant - one has to support both.”

