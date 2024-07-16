Senator Tim Lombard added that such a subsidy scheme is needed now as “farmers don’t have the luxury of waiting”. \ Claire Nash

A scheme allowing for straw to be imported to ensure farmers have enough for the coming winter is needed, Fine Gael’s spokesperson on agriculture has said.

Senator Tim Lombard said Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue needs to act now on a fodder subsidy scheme to ensure adequate fodder and bedding for the winter.

“We’ve seen from the winter crop which has been cut that the volume is well below the expected yield. Recently cut winter barley is showing more than a 50% reduction in the number of round bales produced this year.

“The introduction of the fodder scheme in April was a welcome step to supporting farmers, giving a financial contribution to offset transport costs of hay, fodder beet, straw and silage for feeding, but weather conditions experienced since the beginning of this year has affected projected crop yields for the whole year.

'Can't afford to wait'

“We can’t afford to wait around for the spring cereal crop to be cut. We already know that it will be poor and the volume will fall below what’s needed, so a contingency plan needs to be put in place,” he said.

Lombard added that such a subsidy scheme is needed now, as “farmers don’t have the luxury of waiting”.

“There is a real fear that there won’t be enough fodder and bedding for the winter and farmers need assurances that they won’t face fodder and bedding shortages,” he added.