Donal O' Leary

A scheme for investment aid into the development of the commercial horticulture sector has opened.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Senator Pippa Hackett announced the opening of the 2025 scheme.

The initiative is intended to assist all horticultural areas, including field vegetables (including seed potatoes), mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit, apples and beekeeping.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister McConalogue said they are looking at ways to make the sector more profitable, driven by sustainability and innovation.

“One of the strategy’s ambitions was to sustainably grow the potato sector and, to achieve this, growers need access to high-grade seed potatoes.

“This has been a major challenge for potato growers following the exit of the UK from the EU and, to address that demand, I am pleased to announce that seed potato growers will now be eligible to apply for grant aid for specialised seed potato investments under the scheme.”

Scheme

The closing date for receipt of applications under the 2025 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector is Friday 13 December 2024.

Grant aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment, including renewable energy, as well as technology adoption specific to commercial horticulture production, will be available to successful applicants.

This scheme will aid existing producers and new entrants to horticulture at a rate of up to 40% on all approved investments, with qualifying young farmers and licensed organic growers receiving up to 50% grant aid.

Minister Hackett said: “I am pleased also to say that the scheme now provides an increased grant aid rate of up to 50% for licensed organic horticultural operators registered with an approved organic certification body.

“This increased grant aid rate coupled with the recently launched National Organic Strategy 2024-2030 will help to aid the growth and expansion of the organic horticulture sector in Ireland.”

Horticulture

Horticulture is the fourth-largest agriculture sector in Ireland.

Enhancing growers’ competitiveness and contributing to the improvement of agricultural incomes and the long-term viability of horticultural enterprises have been earmarked as key aims for the scheme.

“The scheme of investment aid is a key lever in making that vision a reality and I am very pleased that we are in a position to grant aid capital investments that will make a real difference to Irish growers,” added Hackett.

“For Irish horticulture to thrive and grow, we need to attract and retain skilled and innovative young farmers in the sector.”