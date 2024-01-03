Nurseries can use the funding for investment in specialised equipment for native forest tree production. \ Clive Wasson

A scheme under which commercial nurseries can receive up to €250,000 to enhance their native tree species offering has opened, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

Applications are now open for the second tranche of the Innovative Forest Technology Scheme: Module 2 - Investment Aid for the Development of the Forest Tree Nursery Sector.

Nurseries can use the funding for investment in specialised equipment for native forest tree production.

The scheme is open to seed and tree suppliers of all sizes. It is also available to new entrants to the sector looking to diversify their business.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett said the scheme will support tree planting targets.

“This funding will support the forest tree nursery sector to deliver high-quality native trees at scale for forest owners.”

The closing date for applications is 26 February 2024.

Eligible items

The types of projects and items eligible for funding includes the following in relation to native tree production:

Seed collection equipment.

Seed storage infrastructure.

Polytunnel infrastructure/equipment.

Irrigation systems and infrastructure.

Transplanting systems.

Grading machines.

Biosecurity investments such as water treatment and refrigeration equipment.

General costs linked to the items above.

The cost of native tree species seed.

