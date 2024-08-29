Chief scientist for land and water in New Zealand professor Richard McDowell, said Irish farmers need consistency on policy around water quality.

Ireland’s political “flip-flopping” on agriculture’s role in water quality is a mistake, New Zealand’s top water scientist has warned.

Speaking on a Teagasc Signpost webinar, chief scientist for land and water in New Zealand professor Richard McDowell said Irish farmers need a consistent pathway and advice on water quality.

“One mistake that I would see is – it’s associated with politics, really – and that’s flip-flopping. Going from one extreme to the other and the advice that you get associated with that.

“Science should always be independent. There should be a sustained avenue and investment, but accountability for that investment that provides consistency of advice and is consistently checked as well,” he said.

McDowell added if policy direction keeps changing in Ireland, it will lead to a situation where farmers are leaving the agricultural sector.

“If you don’t have [consistency], if you just have spurts of it, you’ll end up with situations where you don’t have the scientific backing nor the people around it, because they haven’t got a job to support the decisions that are being considered.

“You keep on top of that so you don’t have flip-flopping,” he said.

Evidence

On the retention of Ireland’s nitrates derogation, McDowell said scientific evidence is needed immediately on what policies can be implemented to improve water quality.

“Get the evidence for change and the sampling to provide that evidence in train now.

“You need to have that bank of evidence to be able to say, ‘Well, yes, we can advocate for that policy, because we can detect [change] or we haven’t got [evidence to] show for doing it. Let’s think about it in terms of practicalities,’” he added.