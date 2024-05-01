The Irish Government is "absolutely committed" to seeking another derogation post-2025, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

Removing the nitrates derogation will not solve Ireland’s water quality challenges, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

The Irish Government, he added, is “absolutely committed” to seeking another derogation post-2025 in response to a question posed by TD Paul Murphy.

The minister said that a specific assessment of the impact of the removal of the derogation on water quality has not been carried out.

“Farmers who wish to avail of the nitrates derogation are obliged to undertake environmental training and to abide by additional rules over and above that required of other farmers,” he argued.

These farmers, he added, are also subject to a higher level of inspections.